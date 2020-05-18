Fox News Medical Contributor: Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Announcement ‘Highly Irresponsible’

Manny Alverez
Fox News
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Monday on Fox News Channel’s Special Report with host Bret Baier, network medical contributor Dr. Manny Alvarez ripped President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment against the Chinese coronavirus, calling it “highly irresponsible.”

A partial transcript is as follows: 

BRET BAIER: Why would the president be taking hydroxychloroquine?

DR. MANNY ALVAREZ: I don’t know, your guess is as good as mine. I found it to be highly irresponsible for the president to have come out and made that statement, and I would like to hear from the White House physician to come out tomorrow and explain to me what has changed in a week and a half or two weeks for the president to take this medication, when all the data that has been coming out very repetitively has shown that there’s really not a major benefit. In most hospitals, including mine, we’re not using chloroquine in the treatment of COVID patients in the present time.

