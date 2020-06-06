MSNBC Hires Disgraced Former FBI Lawyer Lisa Page as Legal Analyst

Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who was dismissed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling, has been hired as a national security and legal analyst for MSNBC.

Page, whose anti-Trump texts between fired FBI agent Peter Strzok got her removed from Mueller’s investigation to determine if then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election, was announced as MSNBC’s most recent hire Friday evening:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MSNBC welcomes Former FBI Lawyer @NatSecLisa as an NBC News & MSNBC National Security & Legal Analyst. pic.twitter.com/cubW4jCQFm — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 5, 2020

Page made her debut during MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, offering legal analysis about the feud between Trump and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser over bringing in outside troops.

The former FBI lawyer is best known for her affair with her ex-lover, Strzok. Their relationship became public when a 2018 inspector general’s report revealed text messages between the two of them with anti-Trump sentiments dating back to August 2016.

The pair also discussed an “insurance policy” should Trump win the election. The “insurance policy” text alarmed many GOP leaders, even though Page denied that it meant the FBI would remove Trump from office if he won the 2016 election.

Page resigned from her position in the FBI once the text messages were released, and Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation.

President Donald Trump blasted MSNBC’s latest hiring decision in a tweet Friday evening:

You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

