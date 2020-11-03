Tucker Carlson: Media Should Admit Some of Their Polls Were ‘Misleading’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said early Wednesday morning on live Fox News coverage of the presidential election that the media should admit that its polls were wrong, and “misleading.”

He also attacked media coverage of the election in general.

Tucker Carlson calling out the entire news industry during Fox News' 2020 election coverage is a bold move. But somebody had to do it. pic.twitter.com/2XbZegFawl — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 4, 2020

“I do know as a factual matter, that the claim — and I think I’m quoting now — ‘our pre-election polls were really, really good,’ is just not true,” Carlson said. “And if that were true, then the New York Times wouldn’t have given Joe Biden a 70% chance this morning of winning Florida.

“Some polls were good. A lot were bad. And I know that the impulse, always, for everyone — me, you, I mean everybody — is self-justification, et cetera, but I mean we should be honest about — and I’m not specifically talking about Fox News, but the media more broadly — we should be honest about the times that we were wrong.

“We were wrong, and some of these polls were wrong, and I think many of them probably were wrong for honest reasons but wrong nonetheless. That’s a problem. That’s misleading, and we should cop to it, I think.”

Carlson spoke as President Donald Trump dramatically over-performed polls in several states. Other states were still not finished counting. Former Vice President Joe Biden would later say that he believed his campaign had a path to win, and President Trump had yet to address the nation about the results, which he did after 2:00 a.m.

