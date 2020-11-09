CNN’s Jake Tapper Wrote Book Claiming Bush, Gore Plotted to ‘Steal the Presidency’ in 2000

CNN’s Jake Tapper has spent several days denouncing President Donald Trump and his staff for pursuing allegations of voter fraud in the 2000 presidential election. However, he himself accused George W. Bush and rival Al Gore of plotting to “steal” the 2000 election.

Ben Domenech, the co-founder of The Federalist, drew attention to Tapper’s hypocrisy in a tweet Monday evening:

2020 Jake Tapper: I, as CNN's precious flower and conscience of media, order you to drop any allegations of election fraud as it is anti-American and worthy of losing your job just for retweeting 2000 Jake Tapper: I write book for moneys BUSH STOLE IT ALL pic.twitter.com/cmTEwCRpQG — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 10, 2020

Tapper’s book, Down and Dirty: The Plot to Steal the Presidency, is still available on Amazon.com. A blurb describes the book as claiming that “both sides, Democrats and Republicans, plotted to steal the presidency in 2000.”

At the time, Tapper was the Washington correspondent for the left-wing online magazine Salon.com. He later worked for ABC News as a White House correspondent before landing a new role at CNN, hosting The Lead with Jake Tapper and State of the Union.

The CNN anchor drew wide condemnation Monday for suggesting that Trump staffers who did not abandon the president in his legal and electoral fight ought to be blacklisted from further employment in the political world.

CNN has played the president’s battle as an attempt to maintain power in spite of the democratic will of the people, rather than a legal and constitutional attempt to ascertain whether the results of the election, as reported, were in fact correct.

Tapper has treated the president and his staff with scorn throughout Trump’s presidency.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.