Veteran Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein has publicly released a list of 21 GOP senators who have reportedly “expressed extreme contempt for [Donald] Trump and his fitness” for holding office.

Bernstein accused the 21 senators of being happy to see Trump defeated “as long as the Senate could be controlled by Republicans,” according to an interview he did with CNN’s New Day.

The former Washington Post journalist said in a tweet he was “not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentiality” by releasing the names.

The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

The list of 21 senators included outspoken critics like Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). But the list also included Trump backers such as Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Pat Roberts (R-KS), who quietly voted along with Trump’s wishes even if they denied outright supporting or criticizing him in public.

He accused all 21 senators of “enabling Trump” with their “craven silence” by keeping their disdain for Trump to themselves in a third tweet.

With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system. More from my appearance earlier on @cnn: https://t.co/c1jZXMR0Pv (3/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

Bernstein reported on the Watergate scandal that led to former President Richard Nixon’s resignation in the 1970s.