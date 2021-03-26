CNN’s Silence on Andrew Cuomo’s Alleged Vaccine Nepotism Implicates Chris Cuomo

CNN has not covered Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) presumable family favoritism in distributing the Chinese coronavirus vaccine as of 10:00 a.m. Friday, implicating network host Chris Cuomo.

The original report of the potential favoritism stated that Andrew Cuomo “prioritized coronavirus testing on the governor’s relatives as well as influential people with ties to the administration, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.” But CNN, “the most trusted name in news,” as it says, has not aired the controversy one time, via TVEyes Transcripts.

Mediaite columnist Caleb Howe, however, ripped CNN for mentioning Chris Cuomo’s name only once on the Anderson Cooper 360° show, conveying Chris Cuomo was “off tonight” as “he is for the rest of the week.” Chris Cuomo is currently scheduled to return Monday.

“The story has been making all the media rounds, including at rivals Fox News and MSNBC, as well as dozens of outlets in print and online. Just not at CNN. At CNN there has been radio silence all day,” Howe pointed out.

“It is a tough spot to be in, to have news such as this involving one of the station’s own employees, a face of the network,” he continued. “That spot was made much tougher by their own hand, in bringing the Governor on for softball interviews, to chat with his brother in a mix of casual conversation and pseudo-reporting on a major pandemic in the state.”

CNN released a statement about the situation to the Washington Post. “We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees.”

CNN continued, “However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would.”

Breitbart News reported Andrew Cuomo’s possible favoritism Thursday.