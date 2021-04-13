A Project Veritas undercover investigation published Tuesday revealed CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester acknowledging his company’s focus on removing President Donald Trump from the White House.

In a montage of surreptitiously recorded video, Chester made many remarks about CNN’s partisan political mission and deceptive conduct. He also credited CNN as an essential tool in the ousting of Trump,

“Look what we did, we got Trump out. I am 100 percent going to say it, and I 100 percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out. … I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” Chester stated.

BREAKING: Part 1 – @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’ MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

CNN invited “medical people” to undermine public confidence in Trump’s health via innuendo and speculation, Chester admitted.

He said, “[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He’s unfit to, you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn’t know anything about. That’s what, I think that’s propaganda.”

CNN Director: “[Trump’s] hand was shaking…We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation — that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it…We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about…I think that’s propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/BPxtFdrH1l — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

Chester noted that CNN simultaneously sought to present then-presidential candidate Joe Biden as vital and in good health despite the former vice president’s cognitive decline and medical history of brain aneurysms.

“We would always show shots of [Biden] jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades,” he remarked. “Like you paint him as a young geriatric.”

Chester stated CNN plans to frame “climate change” — a narrative framing human consumption of fossil fuels as a driver of a warming planet — as “the next COVID thing for CNN” with the ethos “fear sells.”

He forecasted, “[COVID] will taper off to a point that it’s not a problem, anymore. Climate change can take years, so [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit. … Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN. … Fear sells.”

“I think there’s a COVID fatigue,” he added. “So, like whenever a new story comes up, [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is — will be open to it — we’re going to start focusing mainly on climate.”

“[Climate change] is going to be our focus,” he predicted. “Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.”

CNN previously branded itself “The Most Trusted Name In News.” It markets itself as a politically objective and non-partisan news media outlet.