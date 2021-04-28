Mark Levin’s ‘American Marxism’ Hits #2 on Amazon

American Marxism, the forthcoming book by conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin, hit #2 on Amazon.com among all books on Wednesday — even though the book will only be published in mid-July.

The book, which Levin has described as the most important he has ever written, takes on the radical left-wing ideology fueling President Joe Biden’s administration, and explains its various manifestations — from Critical Race Theory in the schools to critical migration theory at the nation’s border.

“The simple title of the book, American Marxism, will of course offend the left,” Levin said on his radio show Monday.

“The fundamentals of Marxism are what we’re face with today. It’s that simple. … These are the bastard children of Marx. … And it has spawned numerous movements in this country … These are not democratic socialists in this country, as I’ve said many times. They’re not populists, they’re not ‘progressives,’ they’re not what they choose to call themselves to confound and confuse our fellow citizens,” Levin continued.

“At their core, they are Marxists, whether they work for media organizations, or they’re tenured professors, or they’re playing basketball, whether they’re in Congress. Whether they’re building down buildings, and looting, in our streets, or they’re attacking cops. This is why they cannot tolerate constitutionalism or capitalism.”

“They even use the language of the Marxists,” he added, noting that “moderate” President Biden had adopted the rhetoric of the radical left.

Levin’s nationally syndicated talk show, carried on terrestrial radio and Sirius XM 125 at 6 p.m. ET weeknights, has been required listening for conservatives for two decades. The former chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese at the Department of Justice under President Ronald Reagan, founder of Levin TV, and host of Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. ET on the Fox News Channel, Levin brings an authoritative, historically informed, “constitutional conservative” perspective to current affairs, advocating for limited government at home and “peace through strength” abroad.

American Marxism is available for pre-order here. The book will be released on July 13, 2021.

