CNN anchor Jake Tapper attacked Chris Cuomo on Thursday for advising his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), on sexual harassment allegations.

Tapper spoke to the New York Times in which he said of Chris Cuomo’s actions, “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate.”

A female on-air talent also told The Daily Beast on May 25 that she was “very disappointed” in CNN for not disciplining Chris Cuomo.

“I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation,” she said.

Jeff Zucker, President of CNN, issued a statement to explain Chris Cuomo “will not be disciplined” for his failure to uphold journalistic standards.

Columbia School of Journalism professor and New Yorker staff writer Nicholas Lemann said Cuomo’s breach of ethics is “not okay.”

“If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not okay,” said Lemann.

The controversy comes for CNN as a third woman has publicly accused the Governor of sexual misconduct. The CNN anchor said on his show March 1 that he was “aware of what is going on with my brother… And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”

.@ChrisCuomo took part in strategy calls advising his brother, the New York governor, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/1MfTzackbc — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) May 20, 2021

Chris Cuomo continued to explain, “Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just want to tell you that.”

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

Breitbart News reported March 30 that seven individuals with direct knowledge believe Andrew Cuomo gave preferential coronavirus testing to his immediate family, including his brother, Chris Cuomo.

Due to Andrew Cuomo’s influence, Chris Cuomo reportedly received “attention that appeared to go beyond that of others, receiving multiple visits at their Hamptons home from Department of Health physician Eleanor Adams, according to two people familiar with the visits.”

“The state doctor who administered tests to Chris Cuomo and his family, Eleanor Adams, recently resigned from her government position, the health department confirmed,” the Washington Post reported.