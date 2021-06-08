Washington Post Fact-checker: Joe Biden Just ‘Stopped By’ Hunter Biden Dinner

Leach recalled that the dinner involved about 10 to 12 people in a private room but that Joe Biden “didn’t even sit down. He was not part of the dinner or part of the dinner discussion.” Instead, he just spoke to Karloutsos.

Kessler also claimed that the Ukrainian executive from Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, was not on a guest list for the event, and cited participants who said the focus of the meeting was Hunter’s work with the World Food Program.

The author of the Post story, Miranda Devine, took to Twitter to defend her story and accuse Kessler of carrying water for the Biden administration:

1. You should be ashamed of yourself @GlennKesslerWP. Carrying water for Biden. Again trying and failing to discredit our @nypost story that VP Joe Biden, in 2015, met Vadym Pozharskyi, executive of Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,333 per month https://t.co/YqwUqsAd4y — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

2. We published fresh evidence 2 weeks ago pinpointing that meeting to a dinner at Cafe Milano April 16 2015 where Joe met, not only Ukrainian Vadym Pozharskyi, but also Russian and Kazakhstani business associates of Hunter’s https://t.co/63BlfP4rWq — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

3. You claim: “A tentative guest list for the event, as recounted in the @nypost from one of Hunter Biden’s emails three weeks before the dinner, did not include Pozharskyi.”

Here it is, like we said: “Vadym”. On the guest list Hunter wrote a month before the dinner. So sloppy. pic.twitter.com/dWsvspIHWN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

4. You claim: Oh, “Joe Biden only dropped by briefly”. That’s like being a little bit pregnant, Glenn. You say “there was no discussion of politics or business”. That’s not how it works, Glenn. You know that. The Big Guy just has to show up. Maybe take a photo or two. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

5. You say: “The Biden campaign, after a comprehensive review, had said a meeting never took place between Joe Biden and Pozharskyi.” You cite a 12/9/20 story in @USATODAY which says: “the Biden campaign categorically denied a meeting ever happened.” You have to be kidding. pic.twitter.com/0oHa2nxX76 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

6. Big mystery.

Hunter was telling guests two and a half weeks before the dinner that his father, VP Big Guy, would be there. Not exactly “last minute”. Not exactly something you’d forget, either, going into Cafe Milano to meet all those foreigners. pic.twitter.com/Q9ZDq0Y52m — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

7. But it’s really interesting that, after the White House failed to respond to our questions, it took two weeks to mount this feeble defense. Just had to take their pick of useful idiots to feed it to. ENDS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 8, 2021

Last October, the Post published an op-ed encouraging readers to treat emails emerging from Hunter Biden’s laptop “as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.” The laptop has never been shown to be such.

