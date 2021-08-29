Jim Acosta Discovers the Need for National Unity in a Crisis

CNN anchor Jim Acosta, who became infamous for taunting President Donald Trump, including during the most intense moments of the coronavirus pandemic, has belatedly discovered the need for national unity in a time of profound crisis.

In a monologue on Saturday, Acosta accused President Trump of having “pounced” on President Joe Biden’s mistakes.

Acosta said that what was needed, instead, was national unity — not holding Biden politically accountable:

It is often said that war is hell, but Thursday felt like one of the darkest corners of that hell. These fallen U.S. service members gave their lives evacuating women and children. They were on a mission to end America’s engagement in Afghanistan with some measure of compassion and dignity. They represent the best of this country. If there were ever a moment for some sense of national unity, this was it. And yet in the hours that followed, the divisions in this country were all too apparent. Appearing on Fox, former President Donald Trump immediately pounced on the attack in Kabul …

At a coronavirus briefing in March 2020, during the depths of the national economic shutdown, Acosta accused Trump of having downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, reading past quotes at him. (Trump’s response: he did not want to sow panic.)

A week ago, Acosta and a guest accused Trump of wanting his supporters to die — after Trump recommended they be vaccinated.

