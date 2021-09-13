Appearing Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg argued that receiving vaccines is not a personal decision during disease outbreaks, stating her “right to not to get killed” comes before those who want the freedom to choose whether or not they want to be inoculated.

NYT health reporter @SherylNYT: “Getting vaccinated is not a personal choice, it’s not. It’s something that we do for the community … your personal choice ends where my right not to get killed by an infectious disease begins." pic.twitter.com/7Nkn7a5AtF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

A transcript is as follows: