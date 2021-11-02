Fox News Dead Last as Establishment Media Calls Virginia Race for Republican Glenn Youngkin

Fox News Reports on Virginia Governor Race
Fox News
Paul Bois

Hours after several election experts projected Republican Glenn Youngkin the winner in Virginia’s governor race, Fox News came in dead last, as the establishment media complex (ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, NYT, and Politico) called the race in Youngkin’s favor.

After the cavalcade of establishment media calls, Fox News finally called the race for Youngkin.

The establishment media’s decision to delay calling the race for Youngkin despite his seemingly insurmountable lead puzzled conservatives on Twitter for hours.

