Report: Chris Cuomo’s Book Canned by HarperCollins

Publishing giant HarperCollins will no longer publish the forthcoming book penned by fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, according to a Tuesday report.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022, and was going to be released through the William Morrow imprint Custom House. “Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo’s book was set to be “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”

The announcement is the latest blow to Cuomo, who was terminated by CNN following an investigation into the primetime host’s campaign to assist in the defense of his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned in August over sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. The fired CNN host also had a sexual misconduct allegation against him, which may have contributed to his removal, an attorney representing his accuser claims.

“Hearing the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN,” lawyer Debra Katz said in a statement. “My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women.”