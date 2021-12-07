Report: Chris Cuomo’s Book Canned by HarperCollins

Publishing giant HarperCollins will no longer publish the forthcoming book penned by fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, according to a Tuesday report.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022, and was going to be released through the William Morrow imprint Custom House. “Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo’s book was set to be “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”

The announcement is the latest blow to Cuomo, who was terminated by CNN following an investigation into the primetime host’s campaign to assist in the defense of his brother, disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned in August over sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. The fired CNN host also had a sexual misconduct allegation against him, which may have contributed to his removal, an attorney representing his accuser claims.

“Hearing the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN,” lawyer Debra Katz said in a statement. “My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women.”

At first, CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday, only to later fire him “effective immediately” after a law firm probed the explosive matter.

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” the network said in a statement. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Following his firing, Cuomo reacted to the news by expressing gratitude to his staff.

 “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he tweeted. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

CNN initially said it “appreciated the unique position” Chris Cuomo was in and “understood his need to put family first and job second” when he admitted he broke the network’s rules in aiding his brother’s defense.

However, the network moved to suspend him after New York Attorney General Letitia James released new documents including text messages between Chris Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to his brother in which he said he would use his “sources” in news media to alert his brother’s team of stories featuring new accusations.

