The establishment media on Wednesday cast doubt on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) shortened five-day quarantine guidance over concerns the updated rules are driven by money and not science.

After nearly two years of flip-flopping coronavirus guidelines by the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the establishment media is alerting readers the latest quarantine revision is unacceptable.

The New York Times published an article Wednesday to that effect, titled, “Will Shortened Isolation Periods Spread the Virus?”

The article suggested the reduced quarantine standard from ten to five days will increase infections around the nation while the omicron variant is rapidly spreading.