Libs Of TikTok Defiant: They Are Never Going to Intimidate Me into Silence

Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the creator of the popular social media account “Libs Of TikTok” said she will not be intimidated after she was “doxxed” in a Washington Post report.

They think doxxing me is going to intimidate me into silence. I can assure you, that’s never going to happen. pic.twitter.com/Icxz7tg5yL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 20, 2022

TUCKER CARLSON: Why do you think the German government wanted to shut down your Twitter feed?

LIBS OF TIKTOK: I think that what I’m doing is very effective, and I think that a lot of people wanted to shut me down. They wanted to intimidate me into silence. And unfortunately for them, that’s just never gonna happen.

CARLSON: I’m glad you won’t be intimidated. Were you surprised Taylor Lorenz, who complained bitterly when we used her name on the air several months ago and whined and cried on television because she had PTSD because people were criticizing her online, were you surprised it was her who came at you personally and tried to destroy your life?

LIBS OF TIKTOK: Yeah, I thought that was really humorous. The fact that it was Taylor Lorenz, who is a known hypocrite and known to dox people, the fact that it was here doing all of this is also why people rallied and supported me.