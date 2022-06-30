Good Morning America (GMA) falsely called Ketanji Brown Jackson the “first Black Supreme Court Justice in US History” in titles to videos posted on multiple social media platforms, where the ABC television show has millions of subscribers and followers.

GMA made the untrue statement in the title of a YouTube video to its 4.08 million subscribers, which read: “Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black Supreme Court justice in US history.” The same title accompanied the video on GMA’s Twitter account, which has 3.7 million followers. In reality, the late Thurgood Marshall was the first black justice and was succeeded by black Justice Clarence Thomas following his retirement.

GMA did issue a correction to the “erroneous tweet,” after deletion.

CORRECTION: Video shows Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as the first Black female Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. A previous tweet erroneously stated Jackson is the first Black Supreme Court justice. https://t.co/aWelikUtZg pic.twitter.com/eCVLnwvqcR — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 30, 2022

The YouTube video had over 10,000 views before the title had been corrected. The comment section is quick to point out Good Morning America’s obvious mistake, while the tweet was up for nearly five hours without a correction before it was deleted. Politico made the same mistake in April, as Breitbart News reported, tweeting: “Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely be confirmed as the first Black Supreme Court justice by the end of this week.”

The outlet later corrected the mistake.

For the record: This replaces an earlier tweet that stated Ketanji Brown Jackson could be the first Black Supreme Court justice, it should have said the first Black female Supreme Court justice. We apologize for the error. — POLITICO (@politico) April 4, 2022

In March, citing documents from Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) office, Breitbart News, reported that “Brown Jackson sentenced those in possession of child pornography to nearly 60 percent less time than the national average,” adding:

Furthermore, cases of child porn distribution in which Jackson was the presiding judge were sentenced 47 percent less than the national average. Jackson also sentenced the production of child porn 35 percent less than the national average. … In fact, in every single child pornography case she heard, Jackson sentenced the defendant below the sentencing guidelines, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart News. Similarly, in every single child pornography case, Jackson sentenced the defendant at or below the recommendation from the prosecutor. In all but one child pornography case, Jackson sentenced the defendant below or at the probation office’s recommendation.

One man Brown Jackson sentenced for child porn possession publicly expressed gratitude to her for the sentence. Moreover, Brown Jackson failed to explain what a woman was when asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during a confirmation hearing, adding that she was “not a biologist.”