President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced those in possession of child pornography to nearly 60 percent less time than the national average, according to documents from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reviewed by Breitbart News.

Furthermore, cases of child porn distribution in which Jackson was the presiding judge were sentenced 47 percent less than the national average. Jackson also sentenced the production of child porn 35 percent less than the national average.

These graphs are from Cruz’s office:

KBJ Sentencing Backgrounder… by Breitbart News

In fact, in every single child pornography case she heard, Jackson sentenced the defendant below the sentencing guidelines, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart News. Similarly, in every single child pornography case, Jackson sentenced the defendant at or below the recommendation from the prosecutor. In all but one child pornography case, Jackson sentenced the defendant below or at the probation office’s recommendation.

Jackson has also been verbally sympathetic to those she has sentenced in recent years.

“[You’re] obviously aware of my policy disagreement. I just think it’s very, very hard to deal with number of images as a significant aggravator…” she said in relation to the 2019 case, United States v. Cane.

In the case United States v. Hawkins in 2013, Jackson explained a reason for giving a light sentence:

“I don’t feel that it is appropriate, necessarily, to increase the penalty on the basis of your use of a computer or the number of images or prepubescent victims as the Guidelines require because these circumstances exist in many cases, if not most, and don’t signal an especially heinous or egregious child pornography offense.”

During the case United States v. Cooper in 2019, Jackson told the defendant that adjustments must be made to the sentence because she disagrees with the congressional policy of the sentencing guidelines.

“I have long considered it appropriate to make some adjustments to the calculation as it relates to child pornography cases.”

“I’ve stated in similar cases, and I’ll say here again, that the guideline factors are in many ways outdated and, in general, they no longer adequately distinguish between more serious and less serious child pornography distribution offenses,” she continued. “I have decided to apply my general policy disagreement with respect to those two enhancements, at least that is the computers and the number of images.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will reportedly vote on Jackson’s confirmation next week and as early as Monday.

