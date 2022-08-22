The trap that CNN (a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence) smugly and arrogantly strolled into is about to snap shut.

Glorious news from the left-wing base–from the Woketard TheWrap–Yes, my friends, the left-wing boycott of CNN has begun:

CNN’s centrist move has triggered a call to #BoycottCNN, as many are dissatisfied with what one user calls the “new corporate oligarchy.” “Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone who agrees that if CNN has consciously decided to push Republican positions, it’s time to #BoycottCNN,” one user tweeted. “I’m watching @MSNBC exclusively now.” Some left-leaning CNN fans have changed their tide on the news organization after speculation that John Malone, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholder and billionaire media mogul, might have been behind canceling Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources.”

Here’s the best part… There isn’t really a boycott. The examples cited by the Woketard TheWrap are just a bunch of nobodies on the Twitterzzz… But…

This is how actual boycotts begin, when an outlet like the Woketard TheWrap deliberately blows up and attempts to mainstream something percolating in the fever swamps.

Apparently, everyone’s mad because Jake “The Fake News” Tapper didn’t fact-check Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) over some “unsubstantiated claim” he made.

This is absolutely glorious!

Don’t you understand?

Don’t you get it?

CNNLOL is trapped, and has painted itself in a corner there is now no escaping from.

CNN has already lost all credibility with conservatives and mainstream Americans. That audience is gone, baby, gone, and not coming back… No way, no how, not in my lifetime, cupcake. Which brings us to the rub…

There are so many CNNs out there, so many left-wing liars and conspiracy theorists (MSNBC, NBC, Washington Post, New York Times, PBS, ABC, NBC, CBS, etc.), CNN can’t compete. On top of offering the same fake news and hate news everyone else does, CNN has the single most unappealing lineup of on-air hosts ever assembled in television history.

When your entire lineup is a bunch of smug, superior, humorless, prudish puritans, of course people are going to watch MSNBC!

But the nail in the coffin for CNN is when it alienates what’s left of its teeny-tiny base of far-left loons. CNN cannot do this without facing an even larger ratings collapse. CNN has lost everyone else. Now it wants us back. Well, fool us once, you scumbags. But as it tries to woo us back, CNN’s base of far-left loons will rebel and move to MSNBC.

But feel free to try and woo us because that wooing will cost you what little audience you have left, and watching CNNLOL implode brings good people everywhere joy and hope.