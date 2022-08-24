Nolte: Only 32 Percent Trust the Political Media

Only 32 percent of the public believe and trust the political media, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

All the numbers are bad for the political media, and I do mean all of them.

A majority of 52 percent do not trust the political media.

Only 55 percent of Democrats trust the political media, which is pretty low considering 99 percent of the political media is left-wing.

Only 18 percent of Republicans trust the political media, which is pretty close to “other” or Independents, of whom only 21 percent say they trust the political media.

A whopping 82 percent of those polled say “fake news” is a serious problem. Nearly two-thirds, 62 percent, say “very serious,” while 20 percent say “somewhat serious.”

Only 14 percent say the bias problem is “not very” (10 percent) or “not at all” serious (4 percent).

When asked if the bias problem in the overall news media is getting better or worse, 62 percent said worse, while only ten percent said better. Forty-four percent of Democrats said “worse,” while only 19 percent said “better.” Only 6 percent of Republicans said “better,” while 63 percent said “worse.” Only five percent of Independents said “better,” while 68 percent said “worse.”

I love how “other” or Independents have a worse opinion of the media than even Republicans.

Regarding the recent FBI raid on former President Trump’s Florida home, 44 percent do not trust the news they are receiving, while only 42 percent do. The partisan breakdown is about what you’d expect. Sixty-eight percent of Democrats trust the Trump raid news, while only 20 percent do not. Only 19 percent of Republicans trust it, while 70 percent don’t. Among Indies, 36 percent trust, while 46 percent do not.

These are, in my opinion, very healthy numbers and gratifying to see.

America’s corporate media is a sick and corrupt institution that deserves no respect, no trust, and only our contempt. These degenerate liars cannot sway or manipulate public opinion with numbers like this. That’s a big victory for the good guys. We’ll never put these Nazis out of business, but we can ensure they no longer have the credibility or influence to shape our elections.

The Russia Collison Hoax, the Very Fine People Hoax, countless race hoaxes, the Climate Change Hoax, the Jussie Smollett Hoax, the ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Hoax, the University of Virginia Rape Hoax … it’s just one lie after another after another from the political media.

You’d have to be an idiot to trust these monsters.