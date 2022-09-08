Super PAC Attacking Media, Schumer Expands Ad Buy to Target Mark Kelly

A conservative super PAC that is urging Republicans to target the mainstream media in campaign messages is expanding its ad buy, entering the Arizona race for Senate with TC spots targeting Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

As Breitbart News reported last month, the Frontiers of Freedom Action (FFA) super PAC placed ads in regional markets in upstate New York, urging voters to consider the “bargain” that Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) allegedly made to avoid a difficult primary challenge from the likes of democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): if he would vote and govern from the left, he would be left virtually unopposed in his primary race.

Now, the PAC is making the same case in Arizona, arguing that Kelly — who campaigned as a moderate but has voted with the party’s left since taking office in 2021 — made a similar “corrupt bargain” in his own race.

The PAC has bought airtime for a two-minute ad to air during 10 p.m. television news shows in Phoenix, to run on Thursday night and on Sunday through next week:

It has also released a similar ad on the web:

The ads allege that Kelly was the chief “Biden enabler,” and that as the “50th Senator” he could have stopped some of the most radical legislation to pass through the chamber, but refused to do so.

The implied contrast is with Sen. Kirsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has joined Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in opposing some left-wing initiatives and defending the filibuster that enshrines the rights of the minority.

The ad encourages viewers and voters to pressure their local media outlets to ask questions of Kelly, and urges them to see the 2022 midterms as a way to “sed a message” to a corrupt media establishment.

Kelly faces a challenge from Republican Blake Masters in the upcoming November election.

