Super PAC Ad Urges Voters to Fight Corrupt Media and ‘Enabler’ Chuck Schumer

A conservative super PAC is urging Republicans to target the establishment media — and the corrupt bargain that, the super PAC alleges, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) struck with the left to avoid a primary challenge in New York.

The ad, sponsored by the Frontiers of Freedom Action (FFA) super PAC, was first shown during nightly news programs in upstate New York markets in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, and will continue to run this week.

“This election year is about the people’s fury at the most powerful and corrupt political force in America: the media bosses covering up the truth about their chosen candidates. It’s media bosses vs. America,” the ad begins.

It attacks the media for covering up the origins of the coronavirus scandal; suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop; hyping the Russia “collusion” hoax without apology; protecting Joe Biden for allegedly “blackmailing” Ukraine; and suppressing news about the 2020 riots.

“Now, the big networks and newspapers are covering for Joe Biden’s biggest enabler: Chuck Schumer,” the ad continues.

“He drove through the hug spending bill, causing shattering inflation and recession; shut down pipelines; drove up gas prices; caused food shortages, even baby formula; opposes school reform; stood by during America’s Afghanistan humiliation; and the political war on the U.S. military.”

The ad then shows an image of the so-called “Squad,” led by radical Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and claims: “Schumer made a corrupt bargain with the left-wing extremists to not run a primary against him if he pushed far-left positions.”

It notes that Schumer has never “had to denounce” extremists who pushed “defund the police,” or “anti-American billionaire George Soros, who funded all the lawless prosecutors, like [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg.” It links him to politicians who made tough coronavirus rules that they themselves then violated.

The ad also ties Schumer to the ongoing imposition of transgender ideology, and the effort to “destroy women’s sports and childhood education with gender lunacy.”

It adds that Schumer “threatened, by name, Supreme Court justices,” referring to an abortion rally on the Court steps in 2020 where Schumer warned Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh: “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

The ad then returns to the media, urging voters to “Give those who have corrupted journalism a miserable election night.”

Super PACs are independent committees that can raise and spend money without limit, as long as they do not coordinate their activities with particular political campaigns.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.