National Public Radio’s (NPR) airing of a woman getting an abortion has sparked outrage amongst pro-life activists, while some say the audio may have the opposite effect than intended.

The graphic audio of the suction abortion on an 11-week-old unborn child was aired Thursday by the taxpayer-funded radio outlet by reporter Katie Wells. During the clip, a woman can be heard crying and moaning during the procedure, saying at one point, “I can’t,” before one of the workers says, “Yes, you can,” according to Wells.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC AUDIO**

I almost didn't want to tweet this but it's something everyone needs to know. NPR on the radio this morning played audio of a woman getting an abortion. You can hear the vacuum turning on, crying, moaning, and the doctor telling her it's done. Warning: It's tough to listen to. pic.twitter.com/nlSNz0m5Ka — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2022

The workers then tell the woman at the end, “You did great.”

Wells recorded the audio from a Northland Family Planning Center in Michigan to show how sympathetic physicians and workers are at abortion facilities, according to the Daily Mail. She claimed during the segment that the dim lighting and the “soothing music” make it feel “a lot like childbirth.”

While the audio angered and saddened pro-life activists on social media, others pointed out that the audio shows the public the “gruesome reality” of an abortion procedure.

“It is horrifying and inappropriate for a taxpayer funded outlet to air the excruciating moments for child and mother of an abortion,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser told Fox News.

“Perhaps intended to anesthetize listeners, it is most likely to cause a recoil away from those who promote it. Including advocates of abortion seeking votes at the polls next Tuesday,” she added.

“It strikes me that by sharing the audio of a woman getting an abortion, NPR broke one of the foremost rules of abortion advocacy: Never admit or even hint at what happens in an abortion procedure,” tweeted Alexandra DeSanctis Marr of National Review. “The truth is far too awful to look at, particularly if you support abortion.”

It strikes me that by sharing the audio of a woman getting an abortion, NPR broke one of the foremost rules of abortion advocacy: Never admit or even hint at what happens in an abortion procedure. The truth is far too awful to look at, particularly if you support abortion. — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) November 5, 2022

“This is what Hell sounds like,” tweeted Lila Rose, President of Live Action.

“NPR thinks they’ve done the abortion industry a favor by highlighting the gruesome reality of undergoing an abortion. Instead, they’ve revealed exactly what the pro-life movement has always known: abortions hurt women and kill babies,” tweeted pro-life organization 40 Days for Life.

NPR thinks they've done the abortion industry a favor by highlighting the gruesome reality of undergoing an abortion. Instead, they've revealed exactly what the pro-life movement has always known: abortions hurt women and kill babies.

Women and their unborn babies deserve better. https://t.co/DjpdLVNwOM — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) November 4, 2022

Breitbart News previously reported that NPR’s style guide urges its staff not to humanize abortion, which states, “a baby is not a baby until it is born.” The far-left outlet also uses the euphemism “aborting a pregnancy” instead of using “fetus” or “child.”

