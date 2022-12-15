CNN, NYT Complain About Journalists Suspended from Twitter

CNN and the New York Times released statements about their journalists being suspended from Twitter on Thursday.

“Tonight’s suspension of the Twitter accounts of a number of prominent journalists, including the New York Times’s Ryan Mac, is questionable and unfortunate,” the Times‘ statement read. “Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for its action.”

“The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising,” a CNN rep tweeted. “Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses the platform. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”

Thursday evening, Musk defended suspending the accounts. “Doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as everyone else,” he tweeted around 9 p.m. Eastern after the suspensions.

Twitter released new rules Wednesday prohibiting the sharing of “live location information” after Musk revealed his child was stalked due to his private jet’s location being publicly shared.

Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Among the accounts suspended on the platform include the Times‘ technology reporter Ryan Mac, the Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, former Vox reporter Aaron Rupar, and CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan:

