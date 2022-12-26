ABC News Producer Dax Tejera Dies from Sudden Heart Attack at 37

ABC News producer Dax Tejera died Friday from a sudden heart attack at the age of 37.

Tejera had been the executive producer of the Sunday morning political affairs program This Week with George Stephanopoulos since 2020.

ABC News president Kim Godwin sent a memo to network staff on Christmas Eve announcing Tejera’s death, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

The memo, in part, reads:

It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night. As EP of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls. Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.

ABC News anchor Rachel Scott later confirmed Tejera’s death on World News Tonight on Saturday.

.@RachelvScott reports on the sudden passing of Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of @ABCThisWeek. In a memo to employees, @ABC President Kim Godwin said that Dax's passion and love for the show shined every Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Cl7P5EJ1O5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 25, 2022

Tributes poured in from Tejera’s ABC News colleagues following the news of his sudden passing.

“Sad day for abc. A good friend and groundbreaking ABC executive passes unexpectedly at 37. Dax Tejera i only have good thoughts my friend,” said senior national correspondent Jim Avila on Twitter.

“Such a heartbreaking day for all of us at @abcnews Dax Tejera was not only the brightest – most compassionate – executive producer I’ve ever worked with, he was also a dear friend,” said correspondent John Quiñones.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tejara worked at NBC Universal from 2007 to 2013, becoming a producer in 2010. He worked at Fusion Media Network for four years as an executive producer on America with Jorge Ramos before moving to ABC News as a senior producer in 2017.

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two young daughters.