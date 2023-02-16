Nolte: Andrew Cuomo Accuser Rips Chris Cuomo’s Crybabying

Lindsey Boylan, one of the many women who credibly accused disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) of sexual harassment, ripped into Andrew’s little brother, Chris, over his recent crybabying.

On a podcast with professional Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci, Andrew Cuomo said, “I was going to kill everybody, including myself” after being fired by far-left CNN.

He added, “Things can consume you. Italians are so passionate, and I really had to fight against that because … I got too many people counting on me.”

Few things would embarrass me more than to discover I was not on the Cuomo Kill List.

Boylan, who is a Democrat like Andrew Cuomo, worked for the former governor between March 2015 and October 2018 as his deputy secretary for economic development and as a special adviser. In December 2020, she formally accused the elder Cuomo of serial harassment — the first of many women to do the same.

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Lindsey Boylan alleged in a tweet. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?”:

Nine months later, after an investigation (by a Democrat) that concluded Cuomo harassed at least 11 women, Cuomo was forced to resign in disgrace. Just like that, the three-term governor and almost certain presidential aspirant found his career and reputation in tatters.

Caught up in this scandal was Chris Cuomo. After a short suspension, CNN fired Fredo three months later for using his media resources to defend his brother, which could only be done by discrediting the accusers. This ended up being one of over a half-dozen ethical scandals Cuomo was guilty of.

Chris Cuomo can now be seen every weeknight on something called NewsNation. And although he can be seen, no one is watching. In fact, this declaration of wanting to kill everyone after being fired is the biggest splash he’s made in the media since his firing.

Using her verified Twitter account, Boylan took Fredo to town over this recent burst of self-pity.

Boylan tweet one:

As a woman you tried to destroy for your brother, one who actually contemplated suicide because the pain of your smears & lies were too much, I am offended. I am offended that we still have to hear about your feelings. Why do we hear from you at all?

Tweet two:

You’ve done enough. Enjoy your money, notoriety, and shame. Anonymously.

Tweet three:

I just cannot fathom why we are covering his feelings. I cannot fathom why people care more about the thoughts of abusers than the people they abused. I will never understand this. I refuse to understand this.

This is what happens when you disgrace yourself, especially when you don’t apologize and arrogantly move along in your privileged life as though you did nothing wrong.

As you all know, I’m a big believer in second chances, but the person has to apologize at least and express some regret.

Well, at least Fredo got what he deserved. His professional life now consists of no one watching him on some fifth-rate cable channel. Sure sounds like a circle of Hell to me.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.