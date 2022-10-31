Nolte: Disgraced Chris Cuomo Melting Down over Humiliating Ratings

Rocket scientist Chris Cuomo believes his time slot is the problem, not him.

“Chris Cuomo is demanding that his bosses at NewsNation move his new show to a different time slot — his latest desperate bid to improve his sagging viewership on the fledging [sic] cable TV network,” reports the New York Post.

Yeah, because that 8 p.m. time slot is killing Tucker Carlson.

So Cuomo, who is so dishonest and sleazy CNN fired him during the Jeff Zucker era when lying and ginning up violence were considered a résumé enhancer, now works for something called NewsNation. And to the surprise of no one, Fredo’s ratings are humiliating. His show debuted on October 3 to — get this — 147,000 viewers.

That was Fredo’s debut. That was Fredo’s first impression. That was Fredo’s big splash… Fewer viewers than a test pattern of my butt.

In the days since, things have only gotten worse.

During the week of October 17, the guy who faked his own emergence from a COVID quarantine averaged just 119,000 viewers.

Cuomo even failed with his Big Bet, an interview with the imploding Kanye West. Only 129,000 viewers tuned in for that sucker.

“Chris was going around screaming that Newsmax is beating him,” a source told the Post. “He’s a Cuomo. He doesn’t blame himself. His entire life, he’s been told he’s special,” the Post source added. “No one is talking about his show.”

What do you mean, “No one is talking about his show?” We’re all talking about his ratings, so it’s not as though he’s not making some news.

Lulz.

Here’s my favorite part of this story. NewsNation airs repeats of Blue Bloods, and Blue Bloods reruns are more than doubling Cuomo’s ratings:

NewsNation was launched by corporate parent Nexstar Media in March 2021 with the hope of creating a balanced, 24/7 news network. Its buzziest hire to date is Cuomo. The former CNN anchor was brought in to juice the ratings of the fledgling network, whose top-rated shows include reruns of cop drama “Blue Bloods.”

“They should run ‘Blue Bloods’ before him,” the source joked, pointing to the cop drama’s ratings of around 300,000 total viewers.

Cuomo whored out his credibility for ratings.

Cuomo whored out his credibility for Jeff Zucker.

Cuomo whored out his credibility to save his creep of a brother.

And now Cuomo thinks his low ratings have nothing to do with his disgraced reputation, but are due to his timeslot. So he wants to move from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

That should do it.

You see, all those millions of dissatisfied Chris Cuomo fans out there can’t get to the TV before 9 p.m.

That’s the only possible explanation.

NewsNation denied all of this to the Post. The same NewsNation that hired Chris Cuomo wants us to believe them about something.

Oh, the lulz.

