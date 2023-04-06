Nolte: Report Says ‘Apoplectic’ Don Lemon Ready to Sue Variety over Hit Piece

CNNLOL’s Don Lemon is apparently thinking about suing Variety over a pathetic hit piece that accused him of insulting and threatening his female co-workers:

CNN’s Don Lemon is reportedly weighing a possible lawsuit over a bombshell expose in Variety that alleged he has a history of threatening and demeaning female colleagues such as Soledad O’Brien, Kyra Phillips and Nancy Grace. The embattled “CNN This Morning” co-host, who recently got into hot water over making sexist on-air comments, is “apoplectic” about Variety’s report and has “consulted attorneys about a possible lawsuit” against the entertainment publication, Insider reported Wednesday.

This is my favorite part of the story, the part where Don Lemon believes CNN is standing by him: “A source close to Lemon said that he’s outwardly ‘playing it cool,’ and that CNN’s defense of the anchor in the press shows that they are ‘standing behind him.'”

Don, Don, Don, Don, Don… There is no way CNN was not behind this story. There is no way Variety would publish something like this without a wink and nod from CNN. First off, CNN isn’t defending him. Read the original story. We “cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago” is not a defense, Don.

CNN planted this story because CNN wants you gone.

And it’s a stupid story full of nonsense. As I wrote yesterday, “I would break the [Variety] article down this way: It’s one-third stuff we already knew, one-third speculation, and one-third people pretending to be offended over absolutely nothing.”

Yes, the story is laced with poison, the kind of poison that will make Lemon remaining at CNN intolerable, but there is no substance to the story. It’s all rumor, people feigning offense over nothing, and unnamed sources.

Moreover, nothing Lemon is even accused of tops Jake Tapper meddling in a consequential congressional election and then getting caught lying about it.

Lemon cannot sue Variety, even though that would be great. Although… I have been told suing the media is a threat to democracy. Anyway, the lawsuit might reveal how CNN planted the story, which would be freakin’ glorious.

Don’t misunderstand me… Lemon is a world-class jerk, an unappealing leftist, a basement-rated conspiracy theorist, and a serial liar who encourages political violence, but… So is everyone else at CNN. How can they fire Lemon for those sins when the entire network staff is just as guilty? If CNN fires Don Lemon, Lemon will have been singled out, which is grounds for a lawsuit. Therefore, the only way to eliminate him is to plant stories based on nonsense smearing him as a misogynist.

That’s what this is about. That’s what’s going on here. And I’m enjoying every twist and turn.

