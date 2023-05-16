WATCH: Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman Gets Slammed After Mocking Journalist

Julio Rosas, a senior writer for Townhall news who provided front-line coverage of the Black Lives Matter riots, slammed Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) in Congress on Tuesday after the latter mocked his journalism credentials.

Goldman, who worked for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as majority counsel on the House Intelligence Committee during its impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump in 2019, is also the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune. He spent millions of dollars last year to win a Democratic Party congressional primary in New York’s 10th congressional district.

Since arriving in Congress, he has been a partisan backbencher who defended the censorship of journalists — and also drew scrutiny for his stock trades, which have been curiously well-timed.

Rosas was testifying alongside other witnesses in a U.S. House Homeland Security Committee hearing on left-wing violence. Goldman attacked Rosas over the issue of Antifa, saying it was an idea, not an organization:

Later, Rosas responded by noting that Goldman’s inherited wealth might be a reason that he did not see “property damage” — one of the main forms of violence carried out by Antifa — as a problem. He went on:

Omfg @Julio_Rosas11 just flamed Rep. @danielsgoldman after he questioned his credentials as a witness on left-wing violence: "It's funny to be lectured by an heir to the Levi Strauss Corporation and that's probably why he doesn't consider property damage as a big of a deal… pic.twitter.com/2AlQ1KFLCu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

Rosas provided crucial coverage of the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots in August 2020, and was on hand to record Antifa activists vandalizing a local synagogue — one of several acts of antisemitism during that summer’s riots.

Yo @danielsgoldman. Don’t ever disrespect the greatest riot reporter in the world again. @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/DEhKiUJ5Yv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

Rosas himself responded to Goldman on Twitter as well:

As you can see in the beginning, @RepDanGoldman was too much of a coward to be in the hearing room for my response to his baseless attack. And yes, I know more about Antifa than the discredited FBI director. https://t.co/leDnFKOvU4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 16, 2023

In addition to being a reporter for Townhall, Rosas has served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

