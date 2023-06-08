Tucker Carlson aired his first episode of the Tucker Carlson Show on Twitter on Tuesday, and it has garnered more than 100 million views, according to Twitter analytics.

In the ten minute monologue, Carlson honed in on the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which is located in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The explosion of the dam released 150 tons of machine oil into the Dnieper River, according to Newsweek.

While Kyiv blames the Russians for the “act of terrorism”, Carlson poses the theory that Ukraine may have been responsible for the attack.

“The Kakhovka dam was effectively Russian,” Carlson said shortly after his video’s introduction. “It was built by the Russian government,” Carlson said. “It currently sits in Russian- controlled territory. The dam’s reservoir supplies water to Crimea, which has been for the last 240 years home of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.”

Carlson goes to say that blowing up the dam will have a much harsher impact on Russia than it does on Ukraine.

“So really, once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might have happened to the dam, and a fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up, just as you would assume they blew up Nord Stream, the Russian natural gas pipeline last fall,” Carlson said. “And in fact, the Ukrainians did do that, as we now know.”

He said that the American public is none the wiser, claiming the news media suppresses stories and pits the public against each other.

“Nobody knows what’s happening,” Carlson said. “A small group of people control access to all relevant information. And the rest of us don’t know. We’re allowed to yap all we want about racism, but go ahead and talk about something that really matters and see what happens. If you keep it up, they’ll make you quiet. Trust us. That’s how they maintain control.”

Carlson’s broadcast garnered 10.5 million views at the time it aired, Axios reported. It surpassed the number of viewers watching Fox, Carlson’s previous network home, at the same time, the Daily Caller noted.

After ousting Carlson in April, Fox News is claiming he breached his contract with the company by airing the first episode of his Twitter show, Axios reported. Carlson’s lawyers said any legal action taken by Fox would be in violation of his first amendment rights.