The New York Times published a story Tuesday referring to Hamas as “Hamas terrorists” before revising it to “Hamas gunmen.” The Times revised the story a second time on Wednesday to “Hamas terrorists” after backlash.

Hamas, an Islamist political and military organization currently governing the Gaza Strip, is designated as a terrorist origination by the United States, along with most Western nations.

Nevertheless, the Times removed its Hamas terror label and replaced it with “gunman.”

The Times story first read, “As Israeli soldiers regain control of areas near Gaza that came under attack, they are finding evidence seen in videos and photos and confirmed by witness accounts of the massacre of civilians by Hamas terrorists.”

The Times later edited the story to, “As Israeli soldiers regain control of areas near Gaza that came under attack, they are finding evidence seen in videos and photos and confirmed by witness accounts of the massacre of civilians by Hamas gunmen.”

On Wednesday, the newspaper reversed course, and replaced “Hamas gunmen” with “Hamas terrorists,” after a post on Twitter went viral depicting the previous edit.