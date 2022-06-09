Hunter Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, reassured him in 2018 that the New York Times would not link Joe Biden to the family business with a Chinese energy company, according to a report citing alleged deleted data from Hunter’s infamous laptop.

Before the New York Times published an article in December of 2018 titled, “A Chinese Tycoon Sought Power and Influence. Washington Responded,” Hunter was notified by his attorney that Joe Biden would remain unnamed in the story about income the family received from CEFC China Energy, the now-defunct energy company linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

“No reference to Joe Biden specifically relative to CEFC’s efforts,” Mesires informed Joe Biden’s son.

Mesires had been notified of the Times‘ story by Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, who was contacted by Times‘ writer David Barboza, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I wonder if I can call you about a story I am writing about a Chinese company you may have heard about. I don’t know that you know for sure. But someone suggested I ask you,” Barboza wrote to Hunter’s wife.

The Times‘ article did not include any mention of Hunter’s wife, nor any direct participation by Joe Biden in CEFC’s dealings with the Biden family. The article did mention Hunter’s dealings with CEFC’s chairman but did not report the fortune the Biden family collected from its dealings with CEFC.

“It is unclear whether Hunter Biden struck any business deals with CEFC or Mr. Ye. Through his attorney, Hunter Biden declined to comment,” the article said.

Moreover, the Washington Post confirmed in March that Hunter had profited $4.8 million in retainer and consulting fees from a Chinese energy company through 2017 and 2018. Also in March, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Monday revealed a $100,000 direct payment from CEFC China Energy to Hunter Biden in 2004 when Joe Biden was the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Hunter’s laptop revealed a proposal that indicates Joe Biden would have made money on the deal with CEFC. The proposed plan, sent on March 13, 2017, included “10 held by H for the big guy?” Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski confirmed the “big guy” refers to Joe Biden:

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski: “I 1000% sit here and know that 'the big guy' is referencing Joe Biden”https://t.co/CDtS3zSI7P pic.twitter.com/HlttD5WOPw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2020

While Joe Biden has claimed at least seven times to have no knowledge of his family’s corrupt dealings, the president has evidently played a role in the Biden family business at least 12 times over six years.

Text messages from 2019 on Hunter’s “laptop from hell” revealed the Biden family’s payout mechanism, which indicated Hunter Biden was collecting money and then covering the family’s expenses. The mechanism could be legal “predicates” for racketeering charges, according to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter texted to his daughter, describing the family’s system. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation by Joe Biden’s Justice Department for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws, according to the New York Times. Hunter is reportedly trying to settle the case out of court and has paid $1 million to the IRS to evade conviction or a long sentence.

