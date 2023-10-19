Media, in Uproar Over Gaza Hospital, Was Silent When Hamas Bombed Children’s Wing of Israeli Hospital

Two terrorist rocket strikes on an Israeli hospital last week that nearly killed hundreds of vulnerable civilians were virtually ignored by the same mainstream media that falsely accused Israel of bombing a Palestinian hospital this week despite conclusive evidence that Gaza terrorists were behind it.

Last Wednesday, the Barzilai Medical Center situated in the coastal city of Ashkelon experienced a direct hit by a rocket originating from Gaza.

The Child Development Center at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a rocket launched from Gaza. On normal days, the center also treats Palestinian kids from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yYHuYzaHk1 — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 11, 2023

The missile impacted the hospital’s center for child development as well as the maternity wing, as confirmed by Ayelet Kedar, the medical center’s spokesperson.

“The development center was completely destroyed,” Dr. Gili Givati, deputy director of the hospital, told Israeli public radio. “It was not active at the time of impact due to the war. Two staff members survived unhurt because they ran quickly to the bomb shelter.”

At the time, fortunately, no women or children were present in the wards because much of the hospital had been shifted to underground areas. Otherwise, the impact could have resulted in many deaths.

Footage from the site showed the severely damaged children’s section, along with scattered toys and shattered windows.

Iran-Hamas missile strike on Barzilai Hospital Ashkelon a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/8ZV36968n3 — Rɪᴄʜᴀʀᴅ Kᴇᴍᴘ ⋁ (@COLRICHARDKEMP) October 11, 2023

“The child development center at the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon suffered a direct hit by a projectile from Gaza,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the AFP news agency.

Recognized as a Level One Trauma Center, the hospital, which is situated close to the forefront of the conflict area, has served as a critical facility during moments of unrest and post-terror incidents, and is currently providing care to both civilian and IDF troops.

In the past, it has also treated Palestinian children from Gaza.

It was the second missile impact the medical institution experienced in one week.

Three days earlier, a rocket launched from Gaza struck a bridge between buildings at the hospital complex.

The assault occurred amidst a volley of rockets launched at Ashkelon, which has suffered scores of rockets since the start of the conflict.

The matter comes after the media and officials persistently condemned the Jewish state for an act it did not commit.

On Tuesday, Gaza-based terrorists mistakenly bombed a hospital in the Gaza Strip with a misfired rocket which health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave blamed on Israel, while claiming it had killed hundreds of people.

When news breaks, and public interest is highest, information is lowest. This was true on Tuesday when there was an explosion at a hospital in Gaza. It seemed that when the stakes were highest, newsroom standards were the lowest. That's what needs to be addressed pic.twitter.com/cv8GgIzqcV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 19, 2023

Condemnations of the Jewish state were hurled from all sides, with critics, world leaders, and news wires rushing to blame an Israeli airstrike, citing the Hamas-run “Gaza Health Ministry.”

This NYT “sorry not sorry” eludes a fundamental point: maybe don’t report an event immediately if the only perspective you give is from an untrustworthy source? But MSM favors speed over accuracy. And using a photo of a bombed building that’s not the hospital under a headline… pic.twitter.com/C8sYtFPVZl — David Zweig (@davidzweig) October 19, 2023

Even Israel’s Arab allies rushed to blame it for the hospital deaths, despite the military’s denials and the proof provided.

As Breitbart News reported, the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization was responsible for the catastrophe due to a misfired rocket intended to kill Israeli civilians, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Of all the misreporting last night, I think this from the BBC is perhaps the most egregious. Ignores that an arsenal of varied rockets are fired out of Gaza. Ignores that Iron Dome specifically targets missiles aiming for civilian areas. Utterly dire. pic.twitter.com/S1zs4pCdZw — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) October 18, 2023

The IDF has since released audio showing the terrorists’ reaction after realizing their error.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus provided an in-depth explanation debunking the original claims.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: Debunking Hamas fake news with IDF Spokesperson @JConricus. https://t.co/1mWmcibn4o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 19, 2023

In addition, U.S. intelligence provided an analysis indicating that Israel was not responsible for the explosion.

While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 18, 2023

The incident occurred during the current conflict between Israel and the terrorist Hamas organization, following the latter’s executing the worst terrorist attack in Israel’s history last weekend.

The unprecedented attack saw Hamas terrorists gun down participants at an outdoor music festival, go door-to-door hunting, torturing and shooting Jews, and burning homes with families inside while proceeding to murder soldiers and infants alike, all while showering thousands of rockets down on Israeli civilian centers.