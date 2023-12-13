Nolte: Watch Tourette’s Guest Tell Chris Cuomo to ‘F**K Off’

A TikTok star named Baylen Dupree, who says she suffers from a rare form of Tourette’s Syndrome, repeatedly told Chris Cuomo to fuck off during an interview this week on something called NewsNation.

“Go fuck yourself, Chris. Ass bunny. Old biscuit fat ass,” Dupree said at one point, as though she had been blessed with the ability to speak for all of us.

Chris Cuomo brings on a guest who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, supposedly to raise awareness and show support for her Then he proceeds to laugh at her tics Disgusting and despicable pic.twitter.com/Q5RDyem74b — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 13, 2023

She frequently flipped him (or maybe it was those of us watching!) the middle finger.

Throughout the interview, Cuomo broke out laughing, which some did not find appropriate. What I found inappropriate was his pathetic pandering and use of the grotesque term “your truth.”

Dupree said she is studying to become a physical therapist and found that exercise aids her disability. She seems to take it all with a sense of humor, which is nice to see in this Victim Culture of ours.

She has over nine million TikTok followers.

The Mayo Clinic describes Tourette’s syndrome (TS) as a “disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled. For instance, you might repeatedly blink your eyes, shrug your shoulders, or blurt out unusual sounds or offensive words.”

Currently, there’s no cure for Tourette’s, and the symptom — the most famous one that involves blurting out obscenities — only afflicts about ten percent of Tourette’s sufferers.

“While frequently portrayed in the media as a common symptom of TS, in reality, the excessive and uncontrollable use of foul or obscene language, known as coprolalia, only affects 10% of individuals with TS,” writes Tourette.org. “For those who do have coprolalia, the outbursts they experience are completely involuntary, and they often try to mask the obscenities.”

Cuomo, who was once the highest-rated anchor on CNNLOL (which is like being the tallest midget in the clown car), was fired two years ago after a year filled with a litany of scandals — faking his coronavirus quarantine, violating his quarantine, being a mask hypocrite, using his profession to help his disgraced brother (former Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo) undermine a bunch of women who credibly accused him of sexual misconduct… Fredo himself also faced accusations of sexual misconduct.

So now Cuomo is wallowing in obscurity at NewsNation, which nobody watches, and only able to earn social media attention when one of his guests tells him to fuck off.

