Poll: Top 10 Most Seen News Stories of 2023

Thousands of news events occurred in 2023, but only ten were most “seen, read, and heard,” according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

The top ten news events were a part of the establishment media’s general news coverage, which selectively ignores important storylines that contradict their grand narratives.

Gallup polling shows Americans noticed the bias:

Fifty percent say the national media intends to mislead, misinform, and persuade the public.

Just 35 percent believe most news organizations could be relied upon.

Only 26 percent hold a favorable opinion of the news media, the lowest level recorded in the past five years by the poll. Fifty-three percent have an unfavorable view.

The Gallup polling might explain why the top ten “seen, read, and heard” stories did not include impeachment inquiry findings but did include former President Donald Trump’s legal challenges.

“For the sixth successive year, our surveys showed that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to report hearing a lot about most of the news events we tested,” Morning Consult’s lead U.S. Politics Analyst Cameron Easley analyzed.

Below are the top ten stories that voters said they saw, read, and heard “a lot” about, Consult polling found:

Chinese Spy Ballon — 59 percent Lost submersible near the Titanic wreckage — 59 percent Kansas City wins the Super Bowl — 55 percent Canadian wildfires impact the U.S. east coast — 53 percent Hamas terror attack on October 7 — 53 percent 7.8 earthquake in Turkey — 52 percent Covenant School shooting in Nashville — 52 percent Trump’s mugshot — 49 percent Actor Matthew Perry dies — 47 percent Trump indicted for questioning the 2020 election — 47 percent

Our annual Seen, Read, Heard project measures real-time media consumption throughout the year. Here are the most heard-about news events of 2023, among U.S. voters 👉 https://t.co/8y3kkQL0SL pic.twitter.com/sl5D3Qf5k3 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 28, 2023

