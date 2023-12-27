Top 5 Biden Corruption Stories the Media Ignored in 2023

The establishment media continued its biased reporting by selectively ignoring important storylines that contradict its grand narratives.

Americans noticed the bias. Fifty percent of Americans said the national media intend to mislead, misinform, and persuade the public, a Gallup and Knight Foundation poll found:

Just 35 percent said most news organizations could be relied upon.

said most news organizations could be relied upon. Only 26 percent held a favorable opinion of the news media, the lowest level recorded in the past five years by the poll. Fifty-three percent hold an unfavorable view.

Below are five storylines the establishment media ignored in 2023:

1) Report: ABC, NBC, CBS Morning News Ignore Chinese Money Wired to Joe Biden’s Address

In September, Breitbart News reported cable morning news shows on ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News apparently ignored the bombshell revelation that President Joe Biden’s home address received two bank wires totaling $260,000 in 2019 from Biden family Chinese business partners.

2) ABC, CBS Evening Programming Ignores Bombshell Whistleblower Claims of Hunter Biden’s ‘Preferential Treatment’ from DOJ

In June, Breitbart News reported that ABC’s “World News Tonight” and “CBS Evening News” ignored the bombshell IRS whistleblower allegations that Hunter Biden received preferential treatment from the Justice Department (DOJ) regarding probes into tax violations.

3) WaPo, NYT, Politico, CNN, MSNBC’s Main Front Pages Fail to Feature IRS Whistleblower Claims Against Biden’s DOJ

In June, Breitbart News reported establishment media networks avoided posting stories on their home pages about the IRS whistleblower allegations of political interference by the DOJ on behalf of the Biden family.

4) Politico Ignores Allegations of Bribery While Praising Biden’s European Wardrobe

In July, Breitbart News reported media outlets ignored allegations against the president of receiving a $5 million bribe, focusing instead on Biden’s European wardrobe:

Politico, which frequently tries to protect the Bidens from political liabilities, such as with its infamous reporting on the “Laptop from Hell” in 2020, focused its lead story in Politico Playbook’s evening newsletter on a 724-word piece about Joe Biden’s wardrobe during his latest tour in Europe. Nowhere in the newsletter was the biggest story of the month: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released an FBI information record that alleged Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until President Petro Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

5) White House, Democrat, Media Claims of “No Evidence” to Support Biden Impeachment Inquiry Contradicted by Mountains of Evidence

In September, Breitbart News reported the White House, Democrats, and their allied media outlets pushed outright disinformation by claiming there is “no evidence” to support an impeachment inquiry into Biden, contradicting mounds of evidence uncovered by House Republicans and already in the public sphere.

