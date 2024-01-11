Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued after 54 Years

Fans of the classic Fruit Stripe Gum are mourning after it was announced that production has been discontinued after over 50 years.

Ferrara Candy Company, the famous gum’s manufacturer, confirmed to the TODAY Show that the sad news is true.

An icon of the gum world has experienced its final chew. Ferrara Candy Company confirmed to https://t.co/LaKO1WBr7r that it’s discontinuing Fruit Stripe Gum, which has been tickling taste buds since 1969. pic.twitter.com/RcoxOwgXyH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2024

The iconic gum, recognizable from its vibrant colors and zebra mascot, is being grieved by many on social media.

For many, the candy was a “childhood staple.”

Childhood staple “Fruit Stripe” gum has officially discontinued after 54 years pic.twitter.com/wORpIu9a3J — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) January 11, 2024

“We are sad to announce that Fruit Stripe Gum has been discontinued by the manufacturer. We are disappointed too,” wrote retro candy seller OldTimeCandy in a statement.

Ferrara Candy said the discontinuation was “not taken lightly.”

“The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns,” a Ferrara Candy spokesperson said to Food & Wine.

The magazine states that “if you call yourself an older millennial, then you definitely grew up with Fruit Stripe gum.”

Originally introduced in the late 1960s by James Parker, the brand launched five flavors — Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach Smash.

The zebra mascot’s name was “Yipes,” and every piece’s wrapper could also be used as a temporary tattoo.