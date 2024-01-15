Exclusive: Simon and Schuster Releases New Edition of Alex Marlow’s New York Times Bestseller ‘Breaking the News’ for Election Year 2024

Publishing giant Simon and Schuster’s conservative imprint Threshold Editions is releasing a new edition of Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s New York Times bestselling book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, Breitbart News has learned. The new version, available in paperback, comes out Tuesday, January 16, and contains original material. Readers can also get the book on Kindle and in audiobook form read by the author.

Not only is Breaking the News the most comprehensive book detailing media corruption in the Donald Trump era of American politics, it contains ground-breaking details about how corporate America colluded with Democratic politicians to prevent Trump from winning reelection.

“I think Breaking the News is more important than ever, especially in one regard: it provides what I believe is an essential and underreported account of election interference by corporate America on behalf of the Democrats and Joe Biden,” Marlow told Breitbart News. “To be blunt, my proposition is pretty simple: consider the arguments I make in this section of Breaking the News, or run the risk of ceding our republic to the Deep State oligarchy for another four years.”

Marlow also expanded on the legacy of his first book: “I think that Breaking the News made a few essential contributions to the national dialog,” Marlow said. “One thing I’m particularly proud of is that the book introduced Americans to Soros-esque billionaire puppet-masters who are running our country, especially Laurene Powell Jobs. I also unearthed startling evidence that details how the American media industry colludes with the Chinese Communist Party.”

“For those of you who read Breaking Biden, first of all, thank you, and second of all, this is essentially the prequel to that book,” the Breitbart News editor said. “You cannot grasp what is going to happen in this historic election year without understanding exactly what the corporate media does and why they do it.”

“Everything you think you know about American politics begins to make sense once you understand these fundamentals about the media,” he said.

Marlow’s second book, Breaking Biden (which was also a New York Times bestseller), has recently been “highly recommended” by President Trump. The former president posted, “Go get it now!!!” to his Truth social account just last week.

Breaking the News was researched over more than a year and contains over 1,200 end notes. It became an instant bestseller and garnered praise from the stars of the conservative movement.

“Everyone wants to criticize the media, but not many have the goods. Alex Marlow drops fact after fact in this devastating portrait,” Breitbart Senior Contributor, Government Accountability Institute President, and #1 New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer said of the book, adding that it’s “a must-read.”

Award-winning investigative journalist and Just the News CEO John Solomon called Breaking the News “literally an explosive bombshell.” “You have to read this. I thought I knew a lot about the news media,” he continued, “I knew nothing until I read what Alex had done.”

Breaking the News was called “fantastic” by Mark Levin, “prescient” by Tucker Carlson, and “a work of scholarship” by Larry Elder. Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Dennis Prager, Devin Nunes, and many more endorsed the book as well.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee summed it up: “Get this book.”