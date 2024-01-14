Trump: Alex Marlow’s New Book ‘Breaking Biden’ Is ‘Hot,’ ‘Go Get It Now’

President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow’s book Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration.

“‘Breaking Biden,’ by New York Times Bestselling Author, Alex Marlow, is a ‘hot’ new book. Go get it now!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

It is not the first time Trump has praised the book.

On January 2, he posted on Truth Social:

A great new book on Crooked Joe Biden is just out. Entitled, BREAKING BIDEN, and written by New York Times Bestselling Author, Alex Marlow, it exposes the hidden forces and secret money machine behind Joe Biden, his family, and his administration. Alex knows it all, and gives it to you in this fantastic new book. Highly recommended. ON SALE NOW!!!

Breaking Biden published in October 2023 and became an instant New York Times bestseller.

“Over his 50-year career in Washington, Joe Biden has become known for his wild dishonesty, embarrassing policy failings, and an absolute lack of accountability, culminating in his predictably unpopular presidency,” the book description reads.

WATCH — Marlow: Biden Spent 50 Years in D.C. Figuring Out How to Enrich His Family:

“But what has not yet been revealed is the vast web of consultants, bureaucrats, corporate titans, foreign interests, and various extended family members (it’s not just Hunter!) who have achieved unfathomable wealth and power while keeping Biden in charge,” it adds.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude tonight. I truly believe that if every American reads BREAKING BIDEN, we can save this country. To have the endorsement of President Trump is a massive validation of years of effort by me and my small team of researchers. Thank you to all of you who have supported me and my efforts to expose the bad guys,” Marlow said when Trump first endorsed his book.

