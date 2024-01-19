Nolte: ‘Massive’ Layoffs Spur Friday Walkout at Far-left L.A. Times

The glorious blue-on-blue violence marches on at the far-left Los Angeles Times, where a Friday walkout is planned to protest a coming round of “massive” layoffs.

This is how stupid these people are…

With “massive” and “significant” layoffs coming soon, “the L.A. Times Guild announced a one-day walkout from both its L.A. and Washington D.C. offices this Friday,” reports TheWrap.

Staffers are “abstaining from work for the entire day while also staging a rally. It’s the first union work stoppage in the newsroom’s history, according to the union, dating back to when it started printing in 1881.”

This act of suicide is called the “Rally to Save Local Journalism” and will take place Friday at noon.

To normal people, asking us to support a rally to save journalism is like asking us to support a rally to save cancer, or a rally to save child pornography, or a rally to save Hitler.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, all kinds of terrible things are happening to the terrible people who hate us at the L.A. Times. The paper‘s executive editor has “abruptly” resigned after only three years on the job. After laying off 13 percent of its staff last year, another round of “massive layoffs” has been announced, and, best of all, this left-wing rag is losing a reported $50 million a year — or as I like to look at it, about $1 million a week. If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, your heart must be made of kryptonite.

And now, these dummies plan to walk off the job for a full day.

How stupid and entitled are these babies? Your newspaper is losing a fortune, layoffs are imminent, and you’re taking a three-day weekend to crybaby? In the real world, normal people understand that the fastest way to prove you’re expendable is to walk off the job. The best way to prove you are a pain-in-the-ass employee is to walk off the job.

Is there a single employee at the L.A. Times asking why, in the face of massive layoffs, their Guild is calling for a one-day strike? And why is the Guild looking to protect seniority over merit? That stinks to me of self-dealing:

“The changes to our contract that management is trying to pressure us into accepting are obscene and unsustainable,” the Guild’s Unit Council chair Brian Contreras said in the release. “If this newsroom will ever be a place where reporters can have a reliable, steady job and put down roots in Los Angeles, that will only happen through the preservation of our seniority protections. And if management thinks our financial situation is untenable, they need to come to the bargaining table in good faith and work out a buyout plan with us that would first articulate a clear headcount or cost saving they’re aiming for, and then seek to hit that number with as many buyouts — and as few layoffs — as possible.”

Sheesh.

Due to the private nature of the negotiations, the Guild can’t say how many layoffs are coming, but it is “a substantial number.”

Tee hee.

Naturally, the Guild throws out the kind of arrogance that only makes me happier about these layoffs: There will be a “substantial number” of job cuts “in” — harrumph-harrumph – “a year in which journalism will play a critical role in the future of democracy.”

Can’t we just fire them all?

Instead of billionaires purchasing these awful outlets to subsidize their awfulness, what we need are billionaires who purchase these awful outlets to shut them down and put them out of our misery. Elon Musk should purchase the L.A. Times, Washington Post, and Time magazine. Then he should fire everyone, broadcast a controlled demolition of their buildings on pay-per-view, and enjoy being remembered as a national hero.

