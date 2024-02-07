Nolte: CNN Accidentally Reports Mental Decline Has Forced Biden Into Hiding

A member of the corporate media accidentally reported that His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline is so pronounced he’s probably adopted the strategy of hiding from the media.

During a segment on doomed CNN’s doomed CNN This Morning, someone named Salena Mohsin, who identifies as Bloomberg’s senior Washington correspondent, was asked about President Roomba skipping what has become a traditional presidential interview prior to the Super Bowl.

“[H]im saying no to something that he’s expected to do, a serious interview, he can really get his message out to an audience, just sitting, waiting for him, waiting for his message, is telling,” Mohsin said, adding, “Is it because he can’t handle it?”

Is it because he can’t handle it?

What? An accurate talking point inconvenient to a Democrat on CNN? Excuse me while I run outside to count the number of suns because this is a world I do not recognize.

Former President Trump sparked this discussion earlier in the week when he invited Biden to “immediately” debate him. “I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country,” Trump told Dan Bongino this week.

With a slur in his voice, a halt in his step, and eyes that appeared elsewhere, Biden responded to the debate invite with, “Immediately? Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me, too. He’s got nothing else to do.”

"Trump says he's ready to debate you right now. Do you accept?" BIDEN (confused): "If I were him, I'd wanna debate me, too!" pic.twitter.com/tqAVq9OH9E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 6, 2024

This exchange led CNN to wondering if there would be any presidential debates at all this year.

CNNLOL anchor Phil Mattingly said, “I think I’m in the minority on our team in that I am convinced there will be debates, and I don’t see any way there is not. Am I wrong?”

Mohsin replied, “Look, since 2016, everything we were convinced of, we need to throw out. Maybe it will happen; it will happen for different reasons than it used to.”

This line of thinking is what led Mohsin to question Biden’s refusal to sit down for the extended Super Bowl interview and wonder if the refusal was based on the White House’s concern Biden couldn’t “handle” that forum anymore.

Referring to a clip of Slow Joe mumbling and losing his train of thought, Mohsin added, “[J]ust look at that clip we just saw. If he is not able to follow the questions, if his staff is worried that he can connect the dots and find the word that he’s looking for, that’s a problem.”

He can connect the dots and find the word that he’s looking for…

Gimme another sec to count those suns again.

It’s always hilarious when a so-called journalist accidentally tells the truth because what happens next is so predictable: It is never spoken of again.

Ever.

The word goes out across the entire corporate media landscape that this was a one-time mistake and not a green light for anyone to start being honest about something as important as the mental deterioration of a sitting president.

This reminds me of November 2008 when CNN’s Anderson Cooper reported (accurately) that then-presidential candidate Barack Obama was lying about his relationship with convicted domestic terrorist Bill Ayers. Everyone got all excited: Finally, the media’s going to cover this!

Nope.

Never.

Not allowed.

Not even 16 years ago.

So don’t get excited. There is no lie the media will not tell and no truth the media will not cover up to stop Trump from reclaiming the presidency.

