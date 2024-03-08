UK Guardian Laments Lack of ‘Sanitary Pads’ for Palestinians; Ignores Female Israeli Hostages

The UK Guardian published an article Tuesday claiming that Palestinian women in Gaza are suffering from a shortage of sanitary products, without once mentioning the roughly 20 young female Israeli hostages or concern for their fate.

There are thought to be 134 Israeli hostages still in Hamas captivity, of whom about 100 are thought to be alive, and about 20 of whom are female, most of them young women.

The Guardian‘s Aseel Mousa wrote:

Nearly five months into Israel’s assault on Gaza, almost everyone trapped in the territory is hungry, with little access to clean drinking water, sanitation or electric power. But for women, the war has brought an additional monthly horror. “Israeli bombings and displacement have created an immense amount of stress, but experiencing menstruation in these circumstances feels like an entirely different kind of war,” Mona says. … The UN estimates that nearly 700,000 women and girls in Gaza have menstrual cycles, which they are trying to manage with little privacy or access to pads, toilets and clean water. In the shelters run by Unrwa, the UN aid agency for Palestinians, on average there is only one toilet per 486 people.

Mousa failed to mention the female Israeli hostages, who are likely suffering more than other women in Gaza.

Israel provides for the transfer of thousands of tons of aid each and every day into Gaza, including food, water, fuel, and medicine, including sanitary products.

Unfortunately, the United Nations is failing to distribute aid, and Hamas terrorists are known to steal the bulk of it.

Friday, March 8, is also International Women’s Day, which the Israeli government marked by reminding the world about the female hostages still in Gaza.

Israel includes in that number those female hostages who were murdered but whose bodies have not been returned to Israel.

