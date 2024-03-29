Nolte: RNC (Finally!) Considers Limiting Far-Left NBC’s Convention Access

About 40 years too late, the Republican National Committee (RNC) is thinking about limiting far-left NBC’s access to this summer’s Republican convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This is the latest backlash after NBC News hired: and then immediately fired former RNC chief Ronna McDaniel due to NBC’s McCarthyites — Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Kristen Welker, Joe Scarborough and his Harpy — had a full-blown, on-air temper tantrum over her hiring. In short: Oh noes, an opinion I might disagree with! We’re an echo chamber, not a news outlet!

Fascists.

McDaniel is considering a defamation and hostile workplace lawsuit against NBC. Hopefully, she will win enough money to shut the NBC Gestapo down.

WATCH — Todd: Journalists at NBC News “Uncomfortable” with Hiring of Ronna McDaniel:

Anyway, now that the RNC is staffed with Trump people (as opposed to squishes like McDaniel… i.e., Mitt Romney-in-Heels), it looks like NBC News might finally get treated for what it is: a hostile propaganda outlet that spreads dangerous conspiracy theories, misinformation, hate, and political violence.

Via the far-left Politico:

“We are taking a hard look at what this means for NBC’s participation at the convention,” said Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for the RNC and the Trump campaign. “Our priority is making sure this is a world class event that allows President Trump to feature his message and vision in a fair way.” … [T]wo people familiar with the RNC’s planning said the committee would control access to the perimeter around the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the convention is taking place. The RNC, they said, could restrict access to space for live shots, the transportation it plans to run and hotel space it is overseeing.

Politico informs us that an “NBC spokesperson declined to comment.”

That makes sense. On Fridays, NBC staffers have mandatory goose-stepping practice.

WATCH — Brzezinski: NBC Should Reconsider Ronna McDaniel Employment:

It is long, Long, LONG past time for the RNC to treat the corporate media in the exact same way it would the Democrat National Committee. Republicans who allow NBC, MSNBC, CNN, PBS, ABC, CBS, the New York Times, or the Washington Post into their convention are as dumb as Democrats allowing Alex Jones into theirs.

For far too long, Republicans have been gaslighted into believing 1) the corporate media are America’s objective news source, and 2) if we play nice with them, they won’t annihilate us.

How many runs are you going to take at Lucy’s football, Charlie Brown?

There is no upside to playing nice with hate-filled bigots like Chuck Todd. There is only the downside of looking like fools (see: football, Lucy) and losing the respect of people like me who can’t believe anyone with even a modicum of self-respect would put up with this.

