NBC Pulls MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Off Air Monday for News Coverage

NBC has pulled MSNBC’s Morning Joe off the air Monday morning in favor of continuing news coverage of the aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on Saturday, as the Republican National Convention (RNC) begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CNN reported:

MSNBC will not air “Morning Joe,” its celebrated politics roundtable program, on Monday, opting to instead air continued breaking news coverage of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. The progressive news network confirmed the decision to preempt its influential and top-rated morning show after a CNN inquiry Sunday evening. The network said the show will resume airing Tuesday. … A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the breaking news nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.

Morning Joe, headed by married co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, has been a font of anti-Trump hysteria and pro-Biden propaganda. Scarborough in particular disparaged those who reported on Biden’s mental decline in the weeks before the presidential debate last month, when Biden delivered a shocking performance.

“Start your tape right now, because I’m about to tell you the truth. And f-you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever,” Scarborough had said three months ago.

The show and its guests often express vitriolic hatred of Trump, which critics say contributes to a climate of hatred.

