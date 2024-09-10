Fact Check: ABC Moderators Fail to Correct Kamala Harris Alluding to ‘Suckers and Losers’ Hoax

CLAIM: Kamala Harris claimed that Donald Trump had disparaged the military, including the fallen.

VERDICT: FALSE. This is a familiar hoax started by the left-wing Atlantic, and the moderators failed to intervene.

Vice President Harris repeated a familiar hoax from President Joe Biden, who has claimed repeatedly that a report in the left-wing Atlantic — never directly corroborated, and refuted by many eyewitnesses — that former President Trump called dead soldiers “suckers and losers.”

She claimed, falsely, that Trump has disparaged fallen servicemen and women. Trump has, in fact, honored them, and has the support of the Gold Star families who lost relatives in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — whom Harris has never even bothered to contact.

The ABC News moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, constantly intervened in attempts to fact-check things that Trump said, but never once corrected Harris, and did not on this occasion, either.

Harris also revived an attack on Trump that is nearly a decade old, complaining that he disparaged Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). (Trump did so in jest, after McCain had attacked Trump and his supporters first.)

Democrats repeatedly mocked and demonized McCain in the 2008 election, until finding him a useful “Never Trump” foil against Donald Trump, whom they continue to rely upon today, long after his death.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.