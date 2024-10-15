ABC Busts Kamala for Trump Dance Hoax; Harris Mocked Medical Emergencies

Vice President Kamala Harris has been busted for spreading a hoax about a Trump rally in the Philadelphia suburbs on Monday, falsely claiming that there was something wrong with the former president for pausing and dancing.

As the Associated Press (via PBS) noted, former President Donald Trump had been speaking at a campaign “town hall” when two people in the audience had medical emergencies. He decided to stop the event and play music instead.

The AP noted:

The Republican presidential nominee paused during a question-and-answer session as a doctor in the room attended to the first person to have a medical issue. After a second emergency halted the discussion moderated by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump stopped taking questions. He and Noem mentioned it was hot in the venue, and Trump asked about air conditioning. … Trump suggested they could wrap up the evening with the audience in their seats, enjoying some musical selections rather than hearing him answer more questions.

That was all that happened. But the KamalaHQ social media account, which is the “rapid response” team for Harris’s presidential campaign, suggested that there was something mentally wrong with Trump for the way he reacted.

The KamalaHQ account frequently publishes misinformation, such as the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax.

Nevertheless, Harris herself piled on, quoting the KamalaHQ claim and adding, sarcastically: “Hope he’s okay.”

ABC News fact-checked the claims by left-wing activists on social media, and confirmed that not only had Trump simply paused because of the medical emergencies in the audience, but actually complimented him for doing so.

Critics began taking Harris to task for trying to exploit medical emergencies to score political points off Trump:

The Harris campaign, and left-leaning media, have been trying to push the argument that Trump is too old for the presidency — after years of denying credible and visible evidence that President Joe Biden was deteriorating.

The New York Times published an extensive story about the incident, titled: “Trump Bobs His Head to Music for 30 Minutes in Odd Town Hall Detour.” The story included no “odd” details aside from the medical emergencies.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.