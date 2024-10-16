Nolte: Salon Says Trump Supporters ‘Infected’ with ‘Dangerous and Lethal…Disease’

Donald Trump has been nearly assassinated twice, but that didn’t stop the far-left Salon from claiming Trump and his supporters are “infected” with a “contagious disease” called “Authoritarian Violence Disorder” and that Trump “is a massive superspreader.” (I don’t link fake news meant to inspire assassins, which is what this obviously is.)

Welcome to the Democrat party’s latest edition of assassination porn…

Under the headline, “‘Brain flaws’: Understanding MAGA as an epidemic disease” and the subheadline, “Epidemiologist Dr. Gary Slutkin: MAGA is a ‘dangerous and lethal syndrome’ of ‘Authoritarian Violence Disorder,’” we are told Slutkin is “a distinguished epidemiologist, formerly with the World Health Organization.” And under the guise of stopping violence, he fires off this Nazi-style propaganda to inspire violence against Trump and his “diseased” supporters.

Just as Adolf Hitler used “experts” to dehumanize Jewish people as genetically inferior and a dangerous disease, so does Salon use Slutkin…

“I understand MAGA as an epidemic disease, infecting many through what I call brain flaws.’” Slutkin explains. “It is not their fault. There are brain pathways for copying and following others — in the cortex, dopamine system, and pain centers, to motivate conformity and violence.”

See, it’s not our fault we’re dangerous due to some genetic defect that causes “brain flaws.”

The MAGA movement “is a movement of violence. Violence is a disease, and specifically, a contagious disease,” Slutkin continues. “The disease spreads through these brain processes. The MAGA movement is a dangerous and lethal syndrome of what I describe as ‘Authoritarian Violence Disorder.’”

And of this disease, Slutkin explains, “Trump is a massive superspreader.”

“The contagion and the moral disengagement [the disease] causes provokes cruelty and obedience,” he adds. “This is accelerated by the effects of ‘constant-lies.’”

These “streams of lies are not just lies to be fact-checked,” he warns, “but an accelerant that impacts people’s brains, causing moral disengagement, allowing people to abandon their own decision-making and obey.”

Slutkin continues:

If Trump wins, we will have chaos in all aspects of life, even worse than before. Most notably there will be more state violence, violence from private militia groups and other violence including mass deportations and promised detention or concentration camps. This violent effort on his part could expand to include other persons and groups in which hate, and division are already being directed — and others. Our economy as well as our health and personal well-being could deteriorate beyond what many Americans are willing to imagine if Trump is allowed to have power. We can’t allow this to happen.

“We can’t allow this to happen.”

So, if reelected, Trump will engage in violence, including “concentration camps” backed by his supporters who are genetically inferior and infected with a contagious disease.

Just as fascists now cloak themselves as anti-fascists (or Antifa), those openly calling for violence against Trump and his supporters cloak themselves as anti-violent. Because the unrung bell is this…

What’s to be done with a man who would create concentration camps?

What’s to be done with people infected with a contagious disease of violence?

There is only one answer: Trump and his MAGA movement must be exterminated by any means necessary. To protect Americans from a dangerous and deadly epidemic spread by the MAGA-diseased, someone must assassinate “superspreader” Trump and wipe out his supporters.

To those of you not taking this threat seriously, let’s remember who the left is…

The left is permanently mutilating and sterilizing children to appease their trans gods.

The left legalized aborting babies after they are born.

The left allowed months of rioting in their own cities.

The left destroyed schoolchildren by closing schools and forcing them in masks.

The left is pouring gay porn into elementary schools.

There is nothing the left will not do to obtain power, and once you rationalize that an entire population is genetically inferior and diseased, you are capable of any abomination.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.