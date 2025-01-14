For the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the queen of the Russia Collusion Hoax,* Rachel Maddow, will once again deceive her gullible viewers five nights a week instead of just the one.

Despite being paid a reported $30 million per year (tub-thumping for socialism is lucrative if you can live with yourself), back in 2022, Maddow slashed her work schedule from five days a week to just one. She only hosted on Monday nights, earning $577,000 per show. (Have I mentioned how much I love socialism?)

This year, as cable news and the overall left-wing affirmative-action that is pay TV withers on the vine, Maddow had her annual salary reportedly cut to just $25 million per year. And now, on top of the indignity of struggling with a $481,000 per week salary, she will be required to show up for work five nights a week.

“The network announced on Monday that Maddow will lead its coverage of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 and, starting that night, begin airing her prime-time show five nights a week at 9 p.m. Eastern,” reports the far-left Associated Press.

“Maddow’s new schedule will last until April 30, at which time she’ll revert to her current Monday-only routine with Alex Wagner occupying the time slot on Tuesdays through Fridays,” the report adds. “Wagner will go on the road for various reporting assignments during the first 100 days of the new administration.”

What you have here is a collapsing media outlet counting on Trump’s second term to return to those glory ratings that came with dry-humping the Russia Collusion Hoax 24/7 during Trump’s first term.

I wonder if it will work this time?

There are a couple of reasons to doubt it will. First, there is no ongoing WallsAreClosingInMuellerTimeRussiaRussiaRussia to keep MSNBC’s dimwit viewers glued for the inevitable moment Trump is frog-marched in handcuffs out of the Oval Office and tried for treason. The second reason is that even the dimwits who watch MSNBC have grown tired of being treated like dimwits. MSNBC’s ratings have tanked to less than half and sometimes less than a third of Fox News’s numbers.

Bottom line: MSNBC spent the better part of a decade promising its dimwit viewers Trump would eventually be defeated, promising these dimwits their team would win the game, only to have Drumpf pull off the greatest political comeback in American history.

The question is, will the demoralized dimwits return for another round of getting suckered with spin and happy talk?

The only reason they might is because MSNBC viewers like Maddow — who is a likable liar. For example, last Monday she drew 1.62 million viewers while only one other MSNBC host drew over a million. (No one at CNNLOL topped 600,000 total primetime viewers.) For context, the top-rated primetime show at Fox News drew 4.4 million viewers. On Monday, Maddow was the only MSNCB anchor to top 100,000 demo viewers between the ages 25-54. Those viewers set advertising rates. (No one at CNNLOL topped 90,000 demo viewers.) Again, for context, no one at Fox News dropped below 200,000 demo viewers, while most topped 300,000 and 400,0000.

Yes, Maddow is a long, long way from her Glory Days when she attracted up to three million nightly viewers, but sometimes being the tallest midget in the circus can be lucrative. She’s all MSNBC’s got.

*CNNLOL’s Jake Tapper is the king.

