Nolte: CBS Considers Settling Trump’s Election Interference Lawsuit Against ’60 Minutes’

CBS executives are considering settling the $10 billion lawsuit incoming President Donald Trump filed against the left-wing network for interfering in the 2024 presidential election.

In early November, the far-left 60 Minutes was caught rigging an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her look less stupid.

CBS News released a clip to promote the upcoming 60 Minutes interview. In that clip, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker asked her about her administration’s inability to influence Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was her inane answer:

The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

Can I get some croutons with that salad?

Ahh, but after that answer was widely ridiculed, in the actual 60 Minutes broadcast, the cheaters at CBS removed that answer and replaced it with this one:

We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

After the uproar, CBS eventually admitted to switching out the answers but refused to release the full, unedited transcript of the interview.

So, Trump sued, accusing CBS of “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.”

On top of that, CBS operates for free on the public airwaves.

Well now, after ABC News was forced to settle Trump’s defamation suit for $15 million, and CNN just lost a defamation suit (that has already cost them $5 million plus whatever punitive damages are coming), the suits at CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, are thinking they might not want to go to court:

Executives at Paramount Global are discussing, internally and informally, what it might take to settle a lawsuit by incoming President Donald Trump against CBS News centered around a 60 Minutes interview with his then rival Kamala Harris[.] … CBS parent Paramount Global has a very big bit of business pending — selling itself to Skydance, a deal that requires the transfer of broadcast licenses from one to the other. The transfers must be approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Brendan Carr, Trump’s pick for Commissioner, has said publicly the FCC will give the proposed merger a closer look, indicating that editorial fairness would be considered.

It is long past time for these far-left propaganda outlets that pose as news outlets to be held accountable for their lies, defamation, and rigging of elections.

Personally, I hope Trump doesn’t settle. The discovery process — the emails, memos, and texts involved in the decision to switch Kamala’s answers — would no doubt be revealing.

At the very least, a settlement should come with the release of the full text of the interview. CBS operates on public airwaves. The public deserves to see the truth.

