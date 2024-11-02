Former President Donald Trump (R) is suing CBS News for a whopping $10 billion in regard to its 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris (D), with the news coming as Election Day approaches.

Fox News said it obtained the lawsuit that was filed on Thursday and detailed its contents. Trump’s attorneys said the legal action concerned “CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.”

While speaking during his rally on Thursday in New Mexico, Trump told the crowd of supporters, “How about 60 Minutes? 60 Minutes… they interview me all the time. But they go at me, oh they want to get me, they want to get me.”

“With her, all softballs and she gives one answer that was so incompetent that if you had her examined under Article 25 she’d be gone,” he said:

According to the Fox report, the former president’s attorneys claimed edits were done to try to gain support for the Democrat Party as the election intensifies:

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct,” the lawsuit states. … Trump is demanding a jury trial and at least $10 billion in damages for CBS’ alleged “ongoing false, misleading, and deceptive acts; the attorneys’ fees and costs associated with this action; and such other relief as the court deems just and proper.”

The Trump campaign demanded the network release the show’s full, unedited transcript of the interview with Harris, Breitbart News reported on October 8.

Breitbart News later reported that almost two weeks after the interview, CBS News admitted to editing her answer in regard to a question pertaining to Israel.

It is important to note that as of Tuesday, a poll showed Trump is leading Harris by three points nationally, per Breitbart News.

The case is: Trump v. CBS Broadcasting Inc. No. 2:24-cv-236 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.